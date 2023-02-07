HamberMenu
Students of 209 colleges under MG varsity to take part in ‘Aneka’

University union youth festival begins in Ernakulam on Wednesday; event being held after two years following pandemic

February 07, 2023 07:28 pm | Updated 07:28 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

Hundreds of students representing nearly 209 colleges affiliated to Mahatma Gandhi University will participate in ‘Aneka’, the five-day university union youth festival beginning here on Wednesday.

The festival, being organised by the Mahatma Gandhi University Union, will be held at eight venues, including Maharaja’s College and Government Law College, Ernakulam; and the men’s hostel ground of Maharaja’s College.

Theatre veteran Nilambur Ayisha, and writers Benyamin, G.R. Indugopan, and Deepa Nishanth will inaugurate the event at the men’s hostel ground of Maharaja’s College. A colourful rally will mark the start of the programme. The festival has generated buzz among the youth, as it is being held after two years owing to the pandemic crisis.

Events

Thiruvathirakali and Keralanadanam competitions will be held on the first day. Mono act, skit, Bharatanatyam, Mohiniyattam, Kathakali, Ottanthullal, Aksharashlokam, ‘Kavyakeli’, poetry recitation, quiz, elocution, ‘Kavithaparayanam’, essay writing (English, Malayalam), and short story (Hindi, Malayalam) will be held on the second day. Folk dance, classical dances, instrumental music, light music, recitation, and film review are among the events to be held on the third day.

The youth festival will conclude on February 12.

