Students move back to hostel from metro station in Kharkiv

Children from Kerala in eastern border of Ukraine say they have no info on evacuation

Ansalna Azeez appears quite calm for someone who was scared out of her brains barely 24 hours ago.

A first-year medical student at Kharkiv National Medical University, she was among the hundreds who moved into the Peremoha metro rail station when matters turned worse in the war-torn Ukranian city. “The shelling has been going on for a few days and we have grown used to the sounds by now. But there were ground attacks on Sunday and so we moved into the metro station. But even the underground station was shaking once in a while and we were scared beyond bounds,” Ansalna said, while her friend and classmate Anna Mary Joe filled in the gaps with more information.

The duo, along with some other students, have now moved back to their hostel to freshen up. “Life in the metro station is quite difficult for girls, especially during periods. The restrooms there are not enough. Hence we came back. We have been told that the hostel is now safe. But there are many students who still stay at the metro station,” Anna said. “The situation seems under control now, except for the occasional sound of shelling. We will move to the underground bunkers at the hostel if the need arises,” she added.

Great help

Both Ansalna and Anna are from Idukki in Kerala and reached Kharkiv just a few months ago. They are all praise for the facilities provided to them. “The seniors and the recruitment agencies are of great help. They give us food, water and cash, if necessary. We can rely on them for anything,” Ansalna said. “We are only concerned about how long we will have to stay in this manner. The shops outside are running out of water cans and prices of other goods are skyrocketing,” she added.

Kharkiv possibly has the highest number of Indian student population, most of whom have taken shelters in bunkers or metro stations. “There are at least 200 Indians in the Peremoha station alone,” Anna said.

No news on evacuation

They are yet to receive any information regarding evacuation, though. “We are on the eastern border. It is a great risk for us to get to Hungary or Poland, that are beyond the western border and a thousand kilometre away. There have been talks that we will be taken out through Moscow,” Ansalna said, adding that their counterparts in Kyiv were being moved out of the country through the underground rail.

However, the duo appeared more concerned about their relatives back home who are worried watching the news from Ukraine. “They are not convinced that we are safe. The more we say we are safe, the more concerned they get,” Anna said, wishing she could get home soon.