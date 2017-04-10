Students’ march to college turns violent

A march taken out by the Students’ Federation of India (SFI) to Sri Vellappally Natesan College of Engineering, Kattachira, near Kayamkulam, against the college management on Monday, turned violent. The students were protesting against the college authorities whose harassment had reportedly led to the attempted suicide of a second year engineering student there.

The students pulled down the barricades erected by the police about 100 metres from the entrance of the college. They barged into the premises, striking at glass windowpanes, and damaging electronic equipment and furniture. The police tried to dissuade them, but in vain.

Case against two

Five police officials including Chengannur Dy.SP K.R. Sivasudhan Pillai were injured. A few students and mediapersons were also injured in the melee. The students were led by the State leaders of the organisation. The police have registered cases against two SFI leaders.

The students raised slogans against Subash Vasu, the general secretary of the college trust and BDJS leader, alleging his complicity in the issue. They wanted Mr. Vasu to be arrested. ABVP activists also took out a march, but they were stopped by the police at the gate.

Loss of ₹2 crore

College authorities said the damage to college property was being assessed and that a loss of ₹2 crore had occurred as per preliminary estimates.

Meanwhile, a police officer was suspended in connection with the lapses in investigation into the incident of the suicide attempt. Satish Kumar, ASI, had reportedly gone to the hospital to take the statement of the victim in a vehicle owned by Mr. Vasu.