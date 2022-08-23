Students left out of Calicut University admission process to get re-entry

They had tried to edit their application online to change their option of selected colleges after the first allotment

The Calicut University Syndicate committee on admission monitoring has decided to give re-entry to over 1,800 students, who were left out of the single-window system for admissions to undergraduate courses even after they remitted the mandatory fees after the first allotment of seats.

These students had tried to edit their application online to change their option of selected colleges after the first allotment. However, they reportedly did not ‘save’ the command and take printouts of the final submission. Some students had claimed that though they had pressed the ‘save’ option, it did not work. As many as 1,849 students were found to have been left out of the second allotment of seats, which was completed around a week ago.

The committee’s meeting held on Tuesday decided to give them re-entry to the process. These students can now participate in the third allotment. There are around 52,000 seats to be filled, and 47,000 of which had already been filled in the first allotment.

University sources said the fiasco happened because the edit option was given after the first allotment itself. In the previous years, the option was given only after the second round of allotment. This time, more number of students utilised the option after their first allotment as well.

Meanwhile, the university is reportedly making arrangements to begin classes for first year UG courses in affiliated colleges on August 30.