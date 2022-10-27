Students launch 12 rockets as part of anti-drugs campaign

The Hindu Bureau MALAPPURAM
October 27, 2022 22:17 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

A rocket being prepared for launch at Government Vocational Higher Secondary School, Kalpakanchery, as part of an anti-drugs campaign by the students. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

The students of Government Vocational Higher Secondary School at Kalpakanchery launched 12 rockets on Wednesday as part of their campaign against drugs.

They learned rocket technology during a workshop that they attended recently at the Regional Science Centre and Planetarium in Kozhikode. Twelve students of classes 8 and 9 proved that they were the little geniuses that their school could be proud of.

They were Manal Ayesha, Maisa Fatima, Annette Anna Francis, Athif Ali, Mohammed Nishad, Nada Fathima, Sreya, Naseel, Mohammed Siya Sanad, Rana Fathima, Advaith, and Ahiyan Sooraj.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

They got training in rocket making from Regional Science Centre officials Binoj, Brinil, and Vaishnav.

Commemorating the early days of rocket launching, the students brought their rockets to the school ground on bicycles as the entire school watched in excitement and clapped for them. They used a launchpad provided by the Regional Science Centre to send their little rockets into the sky one by one.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

Parent-Teacher Association (PTA) president Mustafa, school headmaster Munas, special guest Hamza Anchumukkil, school management committee chairman Abdul Khader, vice chairman Hassan Thangal, and school science club convener Naseer addressed the students.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

READ MORE FROM
narcotics & drug trafficking

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app