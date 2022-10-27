Students launch 12 rockets as part of anti-drugs campaign

A rocket being prepared for launch at Government Vocational Higher Secondary School, Kalpakanchery, as part of an anti-drugs campaign by the students. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

The students of Government Vocational Higher Secondary School at Kalpakanchery launched 12 rockets on Wednesday as part of their campaign against drugs.

They learned rocket technology during a workshop that they attended recently at the Regional Science Centre and Planetarium in Kozhikode. Twelve students of classes 8 and 9 proved that they were the little geniuses that their school could be proud of.

They were Manal Ayesha, Maisa Fatima, Annette Anna Francis, Athif Ali, Mohammed Nishad, Nada Fathima, Sreya, Naseel, Mohammed Siya Sanad, Rana Fathima, Advaith, and Ahiyan Sooraj.

They got training in rocket making from Regional Science Centre officials Binoj, Brinil, and Vaishnav.

Commemorating the early days of rocket launching, the students brought their rockets to the school ground on bicycles as the entire school watched in excitement and clapped for them. They used a launchpad provided by the Regional Science Centre to send their little rockets into the sky one by one.

Parent-Teacher Association (PTA) president Mustafa, school headmaster Munas, special guest Hamza Anchumukkil, school management committee chairman Abdul Khader, vice chairman Hassan Thangal, and school science club convener Naseer addressed the students.