February 28, 2023 08:18 pm | Updated 08:18 pm IST - KOLLAM

Two students died after the two-wheeler they were travelling in collided with a KSRTC bus in Chadayamangalam on Tuesday. The deceased have been identified as Abhijith, a 19-year-old Punalur resident, and Shikha, a 20-year-old Thalayamkulam resident. According to eyewitness accounts, the bus was on its way to Thiruvananthapuram and was trying to overtake another vehicle when the accident occurred. While Shika died on the spot, Abhijith breathed his last at the hospital.