Students keep protests alive over Kerala University College issue

Protests over the University College issue continued in the State capital with various students’ organisations taking out demonstrations on Saturday.

The Kerala Students Union (KSU) intensified its agitation as the hunger strike being observed by its State leaders, including president K.M. Abhijith, in front of the Secretariat, entered the sixth day. A protest march by KSU activists turned unruly when they were blocked outside the North Gate of the Secretariat. The police used water cannons to disperse them.

Later, five women activists of the KSU triggered confusion at the entrance of the Cliff House, the office residence of Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, when they demanded entry to submit a petition in the issue. The police team on security duty, which did not include women officers, were taken off guard. Soon, a group of officers led by the Museum sub-inspector rushed to the spot and cordoned off the main gate.

Around 10 minutes later, a few women police officers arrived and forcibly removed the agitators, who were arrested and taken to the Armed Reserve Camp in Nandavanam.

Security breach

The Secretariat witnessed yet another security lapse when an activist of the Kerala Youth Front, affiliated to the Kerala Congress led by P.C. Thomas, climbed the compound wall and entered the premises. He was soon taken into custody.

Marches taken out by the Muslim Youth League and the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) were disrupted using water cannons after they turned unruly outside the Secretariat.

Meanwhile, a group of four ABVP activists laid siege to the house of Kerala University Vice Chancellor V.P. Mahadevan Pillai’s father-in-law, mistaking his house for Dr. Pillai’s. The incident occurred in Pongumoodu, where Dr. Pillai’s house is located behind that of his relative. The Medical College police took into custody the agitators who attempted to barge into the house.