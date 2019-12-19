Students join fight against plastic

Functioning at a small corner inside the Government Vocational Higher Secondary School in Nattakom, the counter here is inviting everyone to take home some free provisions in exchange for single use plastic bag.

Aimed at raising awareness on plastic menace and incentivising the young learners to become responsible stewards of nature, the school authorities here launched a unique scheme titled ‘An eye for the Green Earth.’

At a function held here on Thursday, District Collector P. K. Sudheer Babu officially launched the scheme .

According to school authorities, the effort comes ahead of a soon-to-be imposed ban on the use of single-use plastic items in the country. The initiative entails the students handing in clean plastic bags and receiving provision items of the corresponding weight along with a cotton bag in exchange.

One kg rice

Under the scheme, each student will receive one kg of rice in exchange for the plastic bags of the same weight. If the volume of plastic carrybags is less than one kg, they will be given sugar instead of rice.

The collected plastic will be handed over to the soon-to be-opened plastic shredding unit of the Kottayam Municipality.

The counter, run by volunteers of the National Service Scheme as well as the Bhoomithra Sena club, will operate on all Tuesdays and Fridays till January 31. In the second phase, those residing in the vicinity of the school too will be be offered a chance to get rid of their plastic carrybags and get grocery.

“We are also looking to adopt the ward where the school is located for expanding this waste diversion programme,” said Sajan S. Nair, the school principal.

Further, plans are also afoot to extend the scheme for those residing in the fifth ward of the Panachikkadu panchayat by opening a counter during the annual NSS camp to be held at the Vivekananda Public School between December 21 and 26.

Sponsorship

While the students and teachers have collected adequate provision stocks for running the scheme till January 31, the school authority are now looking for sponsorship to replenish the stock for the second phase.