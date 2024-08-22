GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Students interact with District Collector

Published - August 22, 2024 12:02 am IST - Thrissur

The Hindu Bureau
Students of Higher Secondary School, Pambadi, at a face-to-face programme with Thrissur Collector Arjun Pandian at his chamber on Wednesday.

Students of Higher Secondary School, Pambadi, at a face-to-face programme with Thrissur Collector Arjun Pandian at his chamber on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: NAJEEB KK

During a face-to-face session with Thrissur Collector Arjun Pandian on Wednesday, students’ first question was about the criteria for declaring a holiday on a rainy day.

The Collector explained that holidays were declared based on security concerns, taking into account the intensity of the rain and wind. The students from Higher Secondary School, Pambadi, took part in the session. Selected students from various schools and colleges will join the weekly programme.

Next, the students asked why he chose a career in the Civil Service. He explained that as a Civil Service officer, one had the opportunity to make impactful interventions across various sectors of society. However, he advised that individuals should choose their fields based on their own interests and skills.

The students also inquired about the challenges he faced as a District Collector and his expectations and plans for Thrissur.

The students took the opportunity to present their grievances to the Collector.

They demanded improved infrastructure in schools and reported that many private buses were not stopping to pick them up for school. The Collector assured them that he would address these issues.

Along with school Principal-in-charge Sathayanarayanan and economics teacher T. Vasudevan, 20 students from Plus One and Plus Two classes participated in the programme.

