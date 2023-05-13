Students in Kerala will study portions removed from NCERT textbooks: CM

May 13, 2023 08:27 pm | Updated 08:27 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

Accusing the Sangh Parivar of denying history through constant revising and rewriting of school textbooks, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has said that students in Kerala will continue to learn all the lessons that were removed from the National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT) textbooks. He was speaking at a public meeting organised at Kannanalloor as part of the second anniversary celebrations of the Left Democratic Front (LDF) government.

“They have now decided that the children need not study about Mahatma Gandhi or those who assassinated him, because that would lead to the students understanding reality. The students would then realise what the Sangh Parivar stands for. To prevent this, history is being rewritten. Their textbooks will not have mention of India’s first Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru, Abul Kalam Azad, or Mughal history. The Sangh Parivar has become history deniers. But, the students in Kerala will continue to learn all this because it is important to maintain the State as it is,” he said here on Saturday.

Mr. Vijayan said that the State was making great strides in development despite the various challenges from the Union government. The changes in the transport sector, including the hill highway, the coastal highway, and the waterway stretching from Kovalam to Kasaragod would boost the State’s developmental prospects, he said.

ADVERTISEMENT