Students in Kerala booked for waving flag resembling Pakistan’s

Police have registered a case against students of a college near Parambra for allegedly waving a flag that resembled Pakistan’s national flag during an election campaign on the campus.

The green colour flag, which was similar to Pakistan’s, was waved as part of a college election programme organised by the Muslim Students’ Federation (MSF).

The leadership of MSF, the students’ wing of the IUML (Indian Union Muslim League), however rejected the charge and claimed it was the outfit’s official flag and not the Pakistan flag as was alleged.

The case was registered after a video footage of the August 27 incident at the Silver Arts and Science College had gone viral on social media, police told PTI on Sunday.

The case was registered under various Sections of IPC, including 153 (wantonly giving provocation with intent to cause riot), 143 (unlawful assembly) and 147 (punishment for riot).

“The incident came to light after a video footage went viral. The case is registered now for charges like unlawful assembly and provocation with intent to riot and so on. Further action would be decided upon after a comprehensive probe,” an investigating officer told PTI.

“The MSF logo was missing in this controversial flag, which was also not proportionate to the standard size,” the official added.

Six college students have been suspended from the college in this regard and they are absconding, the official said, adding that a search was on.