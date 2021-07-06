Students in 18-23 age group on priority list

Thiruvananthapuram

06 July 2021 21:10 IST

One-third of the State’s population have received the first dose of the vaccine

One-third of the State’s total population (33.88%), or 47% of those in the State above 18 years, has been administered the first dose of COVID-19 vaccine, an official statement issued by Health Minister Veena George said here on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, the government has issued orders including all students between 18 and 23 years within the State and outside, private bus employees, guest workers and those with mental challenges on the priority list for vaccination.

The second dose has been administered to 11.19% of the population or, in other words, 15.57% of those above 18 years in the State have been fully vaccinated till date.

A total of 1,50,58,743 doses of COVID vaccine have been administered in the State so far, including 1,13,20,527 first doses and 37,38,216 second doses

More women have received the vaccine than men, with 78,20,413 doses administered to women against 72,35,924 doses administered amongst men.

A total of 34,20,093 people between the ages of 18 and 44 years, 52,13,832 people in the 45-60 age group and 64,24,818 people in the 60-plus age group in the State have received COVID vaccine so far.

Thr State began vaccination against COVID on January 16. Vaccination has now been opened up for all above 18 years . On Tuesday, 1,13,441 people received the vaccine

More vaccines arrive

Thiruvananthapuram region received 23,770 doses of Covaxin on Tuesday. This apart, the State will be receiving close to three lakh vaccines this week, according to information received from the Centre