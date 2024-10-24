ADVERTISEMENT

Students hold youth parliament in Malappuram

Published - October 24, 2024 09:19 pm IST - MALAPPURAM

The initiative aims to educate youngsters about the country’s governance and democratic processes, fostering a sense of responsibility and patriotism from a young age

The Hindu Bureau

Students of Goodwill English School, Pookottumpadam, conducting a youth parliament on Thursday.

Goodwill English School at Pookottumpadam near Nilambur held a youth parliament for students on Thursday as part of the national youth parliament project offered by the Ministry of Parliamentary Affairs.

The school’s social science department led the initiative, with 10th grade students simulating parliamentary proceedings.

The Parliamentary Affairs Ministry has devised the youth parliament and children’s assembly programme to introduce parliamentary democratic systems to students and cultivate national awareness among children.

The initiative aims to educate youngsters about the country’s governance and democratic processes, fostering a sense of responsibility and patriotism from a young age. The programme encourages students to engage with the functioning of Parliament, promoting democratic values and national pride.

N.A. Kareem, Malappuram district panchayat welfare standing committee chairman, inaugurating a youth parliament at Goodwill English School, Pookottumpadam, on Thursday.

N.A. Kareem, district panchayat welfare standing committee chairman, inaugurated the programme. He urged students to uphold parliamentary democratic systems and patriotism.

School manager and Hindustan Scouts and Guides State chairman M. Abdul Nazar presided over the function. Amarambalam grama panchayat former president C. Sujata reviewed the programme. School chairman M. Kunhimohammed felicitated students who took part in the youth parliament.

Principal P.K. Bindu, coordinator Nisha Sudhakaran, and social science teachers K.T. Chandra and Jancy Sreenivasan spoke. The participants will get the Parliamentary Ministry’s certificates.

