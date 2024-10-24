Students hold youth parliament in Malappuram

Goodwill English School at Pookottumpadam near Nilambur held a youth parliament for students on Thursday as part of the national youth parliament project offered by the Ministry of Parliamentary Affairs.

The school’s social science department led the initiative, with 10th grade students simulating parliamentary proceedings.

The Parliamentary Affairs Ministry has devised the youth parliament and children’s assembly programme to introduce parliamentary democratic systems to students and cultivate national awareness among children.

The initiative aims to educate youngsters about the country’s governance and democratic processes, fostering a sense of responsibility and patriotism from a young age. The programme encourages students to engage with the functioning of Parliament, promoting democratic values and national pride.

N.A. Kareem, district panchayat welfare standing committee chairman, inaugurated the programme. He urged students to uphold parliamentary democratic systems and patriotism.

School manager and Hindustan Scouts and Guides State chairman M. Abdul Nazar presided over the function. Amarambalam grama panchayat former president C. Sujata reviewed the programme. School chairman M. Kunhimohammed felicitated students who took part in the youth parliament.

Principal P.K. Bindu, coordinator Nisha Sudhakaran, and social science teachers K.T. Chandra and Jancy Sreenivasan spoke. The participants will get the Parliamentary Ministry’s certificates.