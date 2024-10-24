GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Students hold youth parliament in Malappuram

The initiative aims to educate youngsters about the country’s governance and democratic processes, fostering a sense of responsibility and patriotism from a young age

Published - October 24, 2024 09:19 pm IST - MALAPPURAM

The Hindu Bureau
Students of Goodwill English School, Pookottumpadam, conducting a youth parliament on Thursday.

Students of Goodwill English School, Pookottumpadam, conducting a youth parliament on Thursday.

Goodwill English School at Pookottumpadam near Nilambur held a youth parliament for students on Thursday as part of the national youth parliament project offered by the Ministry of Parliamentary Affairs.

The school’s social science department led the initiative, with 10th grade students simulating parliamentary proceedings.

The Parliamentary Affairs Ministry has devised the youth parliament and children’s assembly programme to introduce parliamentary democratic systems to students and cultivate national awareness among children.

The initiative aims to educate youngsters about the country’s governance and democratic processes, fostering a sense of responsibility and patriotism from a young age. The programme encourages students to engage with the functioning of Parliament, promoting democratic values and national pride.

N.A. Kareem, Malappuram district panchayat welfare standing committee chairman, inaugurating a youth parliament at Goodwill English School, Pookottumpadam, on Thursday.

N.A. Kareem, Malappuram district panchayat welfare standing committee chairman, inaugurating a youth parliament at Goodwill English School, Pookottumpadam, on Thursday.

N.A. Kareem, district panchayat welfare standing committee chairman, inaugurated the programme. He urged students to uphold parliamentary democratic systems and patriotism.

School manager and Hindustan Scouts and Guides State chairman M. Abdul Nazar presided over the function. Amarambalam grama panchayat former president C. Sujata reviewed the programme. School chairman M. Kunhimohammed felicitated students who took part in the youth parliament.

Principal P.K. Bindu, coordinator Nisha Sudhakaran, and social science teachers K.T. Chandra and Jancy Sreenivasan spoke. The participants will get the Parliamentary Ministry’s certificates.

Published - October 24, 2024 09:19 pm IST

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.