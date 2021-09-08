Students having bonus marks gain in UG admission at Mahatma Gandhi University

Kochi

08 September 2021 18:36 IST

Participation in NCC, NSS helps them figure in rank list

Students enjoying bonus marks for their participation in programmes like National Cadet Corps (NCC) and National Service Scheme (NSS) have gained an upper hand compared to those not having it in the rank list for admission to various undergraduate programmes offered by colleges affiliated to Mahatma Gandhi University in the new academic year.

The findings assume significance as many meritorious students had echoed concerns about not figuring in the first allotment list published by the university last week. Aspirants who had scored more than 99% marks in the qualifying examination, but not having any bonus marks to claim were either found at the bottom of the rank list or out of it, according to official data. A candidate having NCC certificate at the Plus Two level will get 15 bonus marks. An additional five bonus marks will be provided to those holding the ‘B’ certificate in the NCC.

An assessment of the first 15 ranks in the allotment for B.Com. programmes showed that the first 15 positions in four colleges were won by students having bonus marks. Only two students without any bonus marks had figured in the first 15 positions for the B.Com. course in three colleges.

Students having bonus marks had won nine of the first 15 positions in the rank list for B.A. programmes in two colleges. In five colleges, the corresponding number was eight followed by seven in another eight colleges. Six students who had the advantage of bonus marks had figured in the first 15 in the rank list for admission to eight affiliated colleges. Four colleges had eight students with bonus marks figuring in the first 15 ranks for B.Sc. courses.

The university authorities pointed out that bonus marks would make an impact when the difference between the first and the last rank was around five marks. However, they rejected the claims made by a section that CBSE students were losing out to aspirants belonging to State boards in view of liberal valuation. There will be no loss as marks secured by candidates belonging to various boards are standardised to 1,200, they said.