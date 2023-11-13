HamberMenu
Students’ Haritha Sabhas to be held in schools on Tuesday

Schools across State directed to ensure active participation. Students to visit localities to identify shortcomings in waste managements and offer suggestions. In response, the local bodies will publish an action-taken report

November 13, 2023 08:08 pm | Updated 08:08 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

Students from schools across the State will attend the first-ever students’ Haritha Sabhas on the occasion of Children’s Day on November 14,2023, to share their views, suggestions and concerns regarding waste management system in their locality with elected representatives and officials of local bodies.

The Directorate of Public Education has issued detailed instructions to government, aided and unaided schools across the State to ensure their active participation in the programme jointly organised by the Local Self-Government department as part of the ongoing ‘Malinya Muktham Nava Keralam’ campaign.

The programme seeks to encourage students to take up their suggestions regarding the waste management systems in their respective localities directly with the local body concerned and to seek immediate action to improve them, a release stated.

Students have already started visiting localities in groups to ascertain the shortcomings in waste management systems in the run-up to the Haritha Sabhas. Notably, it is for the first time that students are getting a formal forum where they can pose questions to elected representatives on the topic.

On the occasion, the representatives of the respective local bodies will present a report on their waste management systems, following which students can deliberate and share their observations and suggestions. The local bodies will then respond to such recommendations and later publish an action-taken report on the points raised in due course.

