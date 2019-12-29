Students get their first lessons in filmmaking

A group of 35 school students who are attending a five-day camp at the K.R. Narayanan National Institute of Visual Science and Arts (KRNNIVSA) at Thekkumthala in Kottayam, are in the process of making a 10-minute movie of their own.

The film, which focuses on adolescence education, will be screened at schools across the State in the next academic year as part of the Samagra Shiksha programme of the State government.

The participants of the workshop were selected on the basis of a Statewide script-writing competition organised by the Samagra Shiksha Kerala for students from classes 9 to 12.

The event, through sessions on different aspects of film making including direction, audiography and screen writing, is aimed at inculcating awareness of cinema among the children and shape their response to visual arts.

The sessions are being led by a team of senior faculty members at the institute including Rajendra Varma and cinematographer Sunny Joseph.

Concludes today

“The workshop will help them have a hands-on experience in filmmaking and juggling multiple roles, seeing the project through from brainstorming sessions to final edits and credit lists. The children are steadily adapting as a team while their progress with various components of the project is being communicated to the faculty members for feedback. They are slated to come up with the final product, the movie, when the camp concludes on Monday,” explained Lakshmi Devi C.S., State programme officer, Samagra Shiksha, Kerala.

A.P. Kuttikrishnan, director, Samagra Shiksha, inaugurated the workshop here on December 26 at a function attended by KRNNIVSA director Shankar Mohan.

State Institute of Educational Technology Director B. Aburaj and Senior Academic Coordinator Sunny Joseph spoke on the occasion.