Students from Thrissur college develop android app for the hearing-impaired

May 25, 2023 06:38 pm | Updated 06:38 pm IST - Thrissur

App ‘Sign Companion’ is made available for download for free on Google PlayStore

Mini Muringatheri

Students of the Vidya Academy of Science and Technology, Thrissur, have developed an innovative android application, ‘Sign Companion’, which can assist in communication for the hearing-impaired.

The primary objective of ‘Sign Companion’ is to create a seamless communication experience for the hearing-impaired by eliminating the language barrier, said Rajaram Reghuram, Visal K.S., Vydharsh K.R. and Vyshnav M., all final-year Computer Science students of the college.

“The app uses advanced algorithms to translate text, audio, or documents into Indian sign language animations which can be easily understood by the hearing impaired. What sets ‘Sign Companion’ apart from other translation apps is its ability to translate queries in real time, making it easier for people to communicate with the hearing-impaired. The app is user-friendly and can be used by anyone, even if they are not familiar with the sign language,” they explained.

The students have made their app available to the public for free on Google PlayStore, considering the importance of providing a tool that can make a significant difference in the lives of the hearing-impaired.

The application was developed with the support and guidance of Beena M.V., mentor of the development team. The cooperation of college Principal Saji C.B. and the Head of the Department Ramani Bhai V. were instrumental in facilitating the design and development of the application, the students added.

