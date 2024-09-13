Students from landslide-hit Wayanad to usher in ISL teams in Kochi on Thiruvonam day

For 24 children and their families from landslide-hit Wayanad, a visit to Kochi on Thiruvonam day, probably a first for many of them, is unlikely to lessen the pain of losing their dear ones in nature’s fury. But, hopefully, it will offer a much needed change of scene and momentary diversion from haunting memories.

Students, including some from Vellarmala Government Vocational Higher Secondary School, which lost many students and was reduced to rubble, and their families are being brought to the city on September 15 (Sunday) by the Muslim Educational Society (MES).

After breakfast, they will be taken on a ride on the Kochi metro, likely to be another first for most of them, before being treated to a sumptuous Onasadya at the IMA House. This will be followed by a host of cultural programmes to be organised by the Indian AdFilm Makers Association.

The children will later usher in Kerala Blasters FC and Punjab FC teams to the pitch in a jam-packed Jawaharlal Nehru International Stadium as part of the new Indian Super League (ISL) season. The initiative is being organised in association with Futureace Hospital, the medical partner of Kerala Blasters FC, and the Kochi chapter of Public Relations Council of India.

The idea was to empower the children to lead their future lives with more confidence, T.M. Zakir Hussain and M. M. Ashraf, State vice-presidents of MES, told the media in Kochi on September 13 (Friday). The MES usually organised elaborate Onam celebrations. However, this time it was decided to hold the celebrations in a low-key manner in the wake of the Wayanad landslides and in solidarity with the survivors of the tragedy, they said.