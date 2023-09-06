Students from Kozhikode make salt, recreate historic march at Dandi

September 06, 2023 07:19 pm | Updated 07:19 pm IST - Kozhikode

A group of school students from Kozhikode, who are on a tour to places associated with Mahatma Gandhi, on Wednesday morning recreated the historic salt march on the Dandi beach in Gujarat. The tour titled ‘Gandhipatham Thedi’ was launched on August 30.

According to a release, the students chosen from 82 schools in the district were accompanied by Kozhikode district panchayat president Sheeja Sasi, vice president P. Gavas, and teachers. Wearing the Gandhi cap and carrying the tricolour, they formed groups and made salt on the beach. The group will visit places such as Birla Mandir and Raj Ghat in New Delhi in the coming days.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.