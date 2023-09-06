Students from Kozhikode make salt, recreate historic march at Dandi

September 06, 2023 07:19 pm | Updated 07:19 pm IST - Kozhikode

A group of school students from Kozhikode, who are on a tour to places associated with Mahatma Gandhi, on Wednesday morning recreated the historic salt march on the Dandi beach in Gujarat. The tour titled ‘Gandhipatham Thedi’ was launched on August 30.

According to a release, the students chosen from 82 schools in the district were accompanied by Kozhikode district panchayat president Sheeja Sasi, vice president P. Gavas, and teachers. Wearing the Gandhi cap and carrying the tricolour, they formed groups and made salt on the beach. The group will visit places such as Birla Mandir and Raj Ghat in New Delhi in the coming days.