Students from city schools visit SAC headquarters

July 14, 2023 09:21 pm | Updated 09:29 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

The Hindu Bureau

Students of city schools at the SAC headquarters in Thiruvananthapuram on Friday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARANGEMENT

Students from various schools in the district visited the Southern Air Command headquarters here on Friday in connection with the 40th Raising Day of the SAC on July 19.

Air Marshal B. Manikantan, Air Officer Commanding-in-Chief SAC, inaugurated a motivational seminar for the students that gave them an insight into the roles and operations of SAC including various career opportunities in the Indian Air Force. A quiz competition was conducted. The students were also taken for a static display that showcased various technical equipment, aircraft models as well as the specialised Induction Publicity Exhibition Vehicle (IPEV). IPEV was the centre of attraction for the students, as they were given simulator flying experience and an insight into the latest achievements of the Indian Air Force.

The students also visited the SAC Air Force Museum at Akkulam where they were briefed about the milestones achieved including successful operations by the SAC. Around 500 students participated in the events.

