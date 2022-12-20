Students from Arunachal Pradesh recreate home environment in art work

December 20, 2022

The Hindu Bureau

The art installation that brings out life in Arunachal Pradesh on display as part of the Students’ Biennale at Arman Company and Building in Mattancherry.

Three students, Taba Yaniya, Nabam Hem, and Ejum Riba, from Rajiv Gandhi University in Arunachal Pradesh, have created an art installation that brings out life in the State in a way never seen before.  

The work is on display as part of the Students’ Biennale at Arman Company and Building in Mattancherry.

Thaba Yania is a second year PG student. Nabam Hem is a first year student, and Ejum Riba is a fourth year graduate student. 

Their goal is to replicate the environment and the life of Arunachal Pradesh, they say. The life of the dominant communities of Galo and Nishi is recreated here. The lifestyle and beliefs during the very important stage of farming are exhibited. The home, farmland, and other life surroundings find expression in it.

Other than tree wood, hay, burnt wood, and embroidery, local materials, and videos are used as the means to present the work.

With the moon at the Centre, the installation captures the shifting environment created by the jhum cultivation which takes place in tribal areas.

