Students form human chain against drugs in Palakkad

Students from schools across the district formed a human chain against drugs as part of a Statewide programme on Tuesday.

Minister for Power K. Krishnankutty joined the students of Government Boys Higher Secondary School at Chittur.

The Chalavara grama panchayat led the anti-drugs human chain at Chalavara by covering a 5-km stretch from Kayiliyad to Chalavara Gandhi Square. About 6,000 people, including students, took part in the chain.

Panchayat president E. Chandrababu inaugurated a public meeting after the human chain. P.K. Anil Kumar administered a pledge against drugs.

The Kudumbashree Community Development Society (CDS) organised a bicycle rally against drugs in Keralassery panchayat. Keralassery panchayat president Sheeba Sunil inaugurated the rally.

The Youth Against Alcohol and Drugs (YAAD), a collective of students from Ahalia campuses, took out a rally on the Ahalia main campus at Kanjikode, near here, on Tuesday, expressing solidarity with the State government programme against drugs. More than 2,000 students and teachers of the Ahalia campuses took part in the rally. Head of the Department of Endocrinology Prem Narayanan led an awareness session against drugs. The participants also took a pledge against drugs. Ahalia Group managing trustee Shriya Gopal was the chief guest. Ahalia institutions director P.R. Mahadevan Pillai presided over the function.