Students for cancelling Plus One exam

‘Through online studies students have got hardly 10 per cent of the knowledge’

Higher secondary students under the banner of the Plus One Students’ Collective staged a stand-up protest in front of the collectorate here on Tuesday, demanding that the government cancel the Plus One examination proposed to be held in September.

“Through online studies, Plus One students have got hardly 10% of the knowledge that ought to have been acquired from the classes. Therefore, conducting the examination in September will be a mere farce,” said P.K. Prabhash, State secretary of the All India Democratic Students Organisation. He inaugurated the dharna.

The collective district coordinator Aleena S. said higher secondary was a stepping stone to the world of higher education.

“The government appears to be oblivious of that fact. Many students have not got books. There were no teachers for several subjects last year. Even when students say they do not understand anything through online classes, the government and the Higher Secondary Board fail to give them any attention. Exams are held to assess what we have learned. When we say we have learned nothing, it is imperative on the government to seek new ways to address the situation. Instead, the government is trying to wash its hands of its responsibility by resorting to an exam farce,” said Mr. Prabhash and Ms. Aleena.