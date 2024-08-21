Students flout safety norms seeking free lift from motorcycle riders in Kerala’s Kozhikode

Despite frequent warnings by the police and school authorities in the wake of rising kidnapping cases, schoolchildren in Kozhikode district of Kerala continue to seek free lift from strangers. Though many riders reject such requests, some are still encouraging the practice.

There have been stringent instructions from school managements and the police to avoid the practice in view of the students’ safety. There were also directions to the parents to make children aware of the dangers behind such free rides. However, many students, especially those in upper primary and high school classes, are ignoring them in the absence of follow-up action.

“As the children are ignorant of the consequences, the parents should be on alert. Even an accident while travelling in an uninsured motorcycle or a vehicle driven by an intoxicated person can land them in trouble,” said V. Sajeevan, member of the parent-teacher association in an aided school in Kozhikode city.

He said there should also be initiatives on the part of the police to create awareness among riders about the unhealthy practice.

No helmets

An official with the Motor Vehicles department (MVD) said the main security issue other than concerns related to kidnapping was the “helmet-less” rides along with the strangers. “No stranger would offer helmets to the pillion rider who seeks free trips. In case of any accident, the rider is sure to escape from the spot,” he pointed out.

Noticing the danger in hitchhiking by students, the Thiruvananthapuram police had earlier carried out an awareness programme for students and parents. The main reason for hosting such a programme was the possibility of misusing children as carriers of narcotic substances. The police had also asked the School Protection Groups to keep an eye on the trend.

Meanwhile, senior police officers in Kozhikode city said the wide coverage of surveillance cameras had already addressed the safety concerns in the area to a large extent. They also pointed out that the number of people who reject requests for free rides was found increasing with the enforcement of helmets for pillion riders and the increased surveillance by local people.

Teachers from some of the unaided schools in the city said they had ensured school bus services for all students to avoid hitchhiking attempts. Also, the students were issued clear instructions to report the details of their friends who resort to such experiments, they added.

