ADVERTISEMENT

Students Federation of India protest turns violent

December 06, 2023 08:39 pm | Updated 08:39 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

Class boycott against “well-entrenched plot to saffronise State’s higher education sector”

The Hindu Bureau

Students Federation of India activists climbing the police barricade near Raj Bhavan during a protest seeking the resignation of Governor Arif Mohammed Khan, in Thiruvananthapuram on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: S. Mahinsha

The Students Federation of India’s (SFI) Statewide boycott of classes to protest against Governor Arif Mohammed Khan’s alleged attempt to stack university senates with Sangh Parivar nominees turned violent in at least three places in the State on Wednesday.

The police used water cannons to disperse SFI workers who marched to Raj Bhavan in protest against what they called a well-entrenched plot to saffronise the State’s higher education sector. Police officers in riot gear jostled with SFI workers who tried to push their way into Raj Bhavan through the police barricades.

Inaugurating the march, SFI State secretary P.M. Arsho warned Mr. Khan, who is the Chancellor of State universities, of intense street protests if he continued to push the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) agenda. He said the SFI would boycott Mr. Khan across the State, including on university and college campuses.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

In Kannur, the police used powerful water jets to disperse SFI workers who attempted to storm the Postal department office. In Kozhikode, they arrested SFI workers who protested in front of the IT department building.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US