Students falling ill: lab tests rule out food poisoning

36 schoolchildren complained of diarrhoea and nausea

The illness in students who consumed mid-day meals at Town Upper Primary School, Kayamkulam last week was not caused by food poisoning. This was revealed in lab examination of samples collected by the Food Safety Department.

Thirty-six children approached hospitals on June 3 and 4 with symptoms of nausea and diarrhoea. Following this, officials conducted an inspection of the school and collected samples of food and water.

Though water samples contained coliform bacteria, officials said that it was within the permissible limit.