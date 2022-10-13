Kerala

Students expelled on the charge of ragging

Sree Narayana College, Varkala, has expelled three third-year undergraduate students for allegedly ragging a group of first-year students on October 10. The disciplinary action was initiated on the basis of recommendations by the college’s anti-ragging cell. The victims were allegedly assaulted by the senior students. A video clip was considered as primary evidence during the inquiry. The first-year students reportedly submitted complaints leading to the disciplinary action.

Moreover, the Varkala police have a registered a case under Section 4 of the Prohibition of Ragging Act, 2011. Investigation has been launched on the basis of a report submitted by the institution.

The statements of the students would likely be recorded on Friday, official sources said.


