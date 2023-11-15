Students dress up in their chosen professions on Children’s Day

November 15, 2023 02:36 am | Updated 02:36 am IST - KOCHI

Nearly 1,200 students of SNDP Higher Secondary School at Udayamperoor turned up at the school on Tuesday dressed up in a way announcing to the world their aspirations on Children’s Day.

Students of standards 5 to 8 walked in donning attires associated with the professions that they desired to pursue. Among them were soldiers, pilots, airhostess, doctors, civil servants, engineers, scientists, and many more.

The students were given the idea of celebrating Children’s Day in a unique manner by the school authorities. They were asked to name the professions they liked and explain why they wanted to pursue them. “There were students who wanted to become YouTubers, cricket and football players, beauticians, chefs and such other professionals. While they knew what they wanted to pursue, most of them had no clue how to achieve it. That’s why we asked them to find it out and prepare a chart paper so that it helped others with similar passions,” said R. Maya, a teacher.

The students aired interesting reasons for choosing their favourite professions. “There were those who wanted to become doctors to serve tribespeople in inaccessible areas and ones who wanted to become civil servants. It remains to be seen how serious they are, but for the time being they seem determined,” said T. Sarju, another teacher.

Principal K.P. Vinod Kumar, headmistress M.P. Natasha, PTA president K.R. Baiju, and SNDP office-bearers L. Santhosh and D. Jinuraj led the programme.

