HamberMenu
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Elections
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Elections
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Students dress up in their chosen professions on Children’s Day

November 15, 2023 02:36 am | Updated 02:36 am IST - KOCHI

M.P. Praveen
Students of SNDP Higher Secondary School, Udayamperoor, celebrated Children’s Day in a unique way by dressing up as professionals of their liking on Tuesday.

Students of SNDP Higher Secondary School, Udayamperoor, celebrated Children’s Day in a unique way by dressing up as professionals of their liking on Tuesday.

Nearly 1,200 students of SNDP Higher Secondary School at Udayamperoor turned up at the school on Tuesday dressed up in a way announcing to the world their aspirations on Children’s Day.

Students of standards 5 to 8 walked in donning attires associated with the professions that they desired to pursue. Among them were soldiers, pilots, airhostess, doctors, civil servants, engineers, scientists, and many more.

The students were given the idea of celebrating Children’s Day in a unique manner by the school authorities. They were asked to name the professions they liked and explain why they wanted to pursue them. “There were students who wanted to become YouTubers, cricket and football players, beauticians, chefs and such other professionals. While they knew what they wanted to pursue, most of them had no clue how to achieve it. That’s why we asked them to find it out and prepare a chart paper so that it helped others with similar passions,” said R. Maya, a teacher.

The students aired interesting reasons for choosing their favourite professions. “There were those who wanted to become doctors to serve tribespeople in inaccessible areas and ones who wanted to become civil servants. It remains to be seen how serious they are, but for the time being they seem determined,” said T. Sarju, another teacher.

Principal K.P. Vinod Kumar, headmistress M.P. Natasha, PTA president K.R. Baiju, and SNDP office-bearers L. Santhosh and D. Jinuraj led the programme.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.