Students develop wheelchair operating on head movements

Three final-year students of the Electrical and Electronics department of the Younus College of Engineering and Technology have come up with a mobility device to help partially paralysed patients.

The brain-controlled wheelchair developed by them as part of their academic project operates by interpreting the user’s mental focus and head movements. It took the students three months to complete the project that uses sensors to measure attention levels and detect head tilts. The wheelchair was developed by a three-member team that includes Ananthakrishnan V., Adithya P.S. and Armstrong S. and guided by Sumitha Sundaran, professor at the college. “The idea is to help persons with zero hand movement. A cap with censors is part of the wheelchair and it captures head movements and sends signals to navigate the wheelchair,” says Ananthakrishnan.

Detects EEG signals

The wheelchair also has the ability to measure brain movement and it stops working if the patient falls unconscious. “It detects electroencephalogram (EEG) signals and when attention level is zero, the system shuts down,” he says. The signals are processed by a microcontroller, which sends commands to motor drivers connected to the wheelchair’s motors. When the user focusses and tilts his/her head in a specific direction, the corresponding motors activate, moving the wheelchair forward, backward, left, or right. “The system provides real-time feedback through indicators, helping the user understand and control their movements effectively,” he adds.

Updated version

The students are currently working on an updated version of the wheelchair with added features. “It will have several safety features, including the detection of obstacles, steep platforms and steps. Also, there are people with limited head movement and we are trying to develop a system that operates on eye movements. We can also develop a system that can send alert messages to the caregiver,” he says.

