Students develop multipurpose electric vehicle

Perturbed by the rising air pollution and the recent floods that affected the State, a group of students of the Central Technical Institute and ITC under the Central Technical Training Foundation at Iritty has developed an electric vehicle that can operate on both land and water.

The students from the mechanical engineering division have used low-cost materials to develop the multipurpose vehicle that is also free of carbon emissions.

According to Principal T. Prasad, the idea to create an electric vehicle arose from the understanding that Indian cities were highly polluted and needed an alternative vehicle that would not emit carbon. The recent massive floods in Kerala also prompted the students to come up with an electric vehicle that could move on roads as well as in water, he said.

Students Anurag P., Rahul K., Emanuel Kurian, Adarsh, Akhil Mathew, Aswin, Pradeep, Shamin C., Nithin A., Raghav, Ajith Babu, and Athul, who hail from economically backward families, devised the vehicle with the support of vice principal N.M. Ratnakaran and the guidance of mechical engineering division faculty members Jishnu M. and Hirosh. The invention is also supported by the ED Club functioning under the guidance of the Department of Industries and Commerce.