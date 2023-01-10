Students debate if children in conflict with law can be tried as adults

January 10, 2023 06:24 pm | Updated 07:44 pm IST - PALAKKAD

An inter-collegiate debate competition for law students organised by the Victims Information, Sensitisation, Welfare and Assistance Society (VISWAS) in memory of former Director of Prosecution A. Velayudhan Nambiar exposed the arguments for and against trying children in conflict with law as adults.

The event, held as part of the 10 th anniversary celebrations of VISWAS, an organisation supporting the victims of excesses and crimes, opened up a good debate on the critical issue.

Inaugurating the contest recently, Ramya Haridas called upon the law students to make interventions in people’s problems. She said that a proactive approach and debates on critical matters would help the students strengthen their thought processes.

Ms. Haridas said that the participation of more women in the debate competition was a proof of enhanced responsiveness from women in the society. VISWAS legal wing’s chairperson S. Santhadevi presided over the function.

V.R. Krishnan Ezhuthachan Law College, Elavanchery, won maximum points in the competition. Afnan Ummer and Sona Ali from Al Ameen Law College, Shoranur, won the first prize in English debate. Boby Jacob and Jeny John from V.R. Krishnan Ezhuthachan Law College won the second prize, and Hiba Hanna and Nandana Prabhakar from Nehru Academy of Law, Lakkidi, won the third prize.

In Malayalam debate, Godwin K.J. and Susmita M. from V.R. Krishnan Ezhuthachan Law College won the first prize. Sujeena and Vaishnav from Nehru Academy of Law won the second prize, and Teena Thomas and Divya V. from V.R. Krishnan Ezhuthachan Law College won the third prize.

District Legal Services Authority secretary V.G. Anupama, Deputy Director of Prosecution K. Sheeba, senior journalist Beena Govind, and Bar Council member P. Sreeprakash comprised the jury.

They also gave away the trophies and certificates. VISWAS secretary P. Premnath, legal wing convener K. Vijaya, VISWAS joint secretary Deepa Jayaprakash, N. Rakhi, former Deputy Director of Prosecution E. Latha, volunteers Lekha Menon, Ajay Krishnan, and Mohammed Ansari spoke.