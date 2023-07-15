ADVERTISEMENT

Student’s death: principal, headmistress of Kasaragod school transferred

July 15, 2023 10:18 pm | Updated 10:18 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

The Hindu Bureau

The principal and headmistress of Government Higher Secondary School, Angadimogar, Kasaragod, have been transferred in connection with the death of Aishath Minha, a Standard 6 student, after a tree fell on her while she was leaving the school for the day.

Minister for General Education V. Sivankutty had directed Director of General Education (DGE) Shanavas S. to inquire if a circular issued by the General Education department earlier had been followed, and if lapse had occurred, a statement from the Directorate of General Education said on Saturday.

It was found that there was lapse on the part of the school principal and headmistress in following the directions of the circular issued by the DGE in connection with school reopening.

Manju V.E., who had full additional charge of principal, and headmistress Sheeba B. have been transferred to Government Higher Secondary School, Achoor, Wayanad, and Government Higher Secondary School, Badiadka respectively.

