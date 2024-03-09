Students create portal to help farmers in Kottarakara

March 09, 2024 06:39 pm | Updated 06:46 pm IST - KOLLAM

From fodder grass to orchids and betel leaves to cashew, the area in and around Kottarakara has farms spread across acres cultivating a wide range of crops. While agriculture sustained livelihoods across the region once, the sector has been facing multiple challenges of late.

In order to conserve the district agrarian heritage of land and help the farmers find market for their crops, students of Government Vocational Higher Secondary School, Kottarakara, have come up with a comprehensive agri portal covering nearby areas under six Krishi Bhavans.

The interactive portal kottarakkara agriportal.org currently has details about various crops in Kareepra, Veliyam, Ezhukone, Neduvathur, Kottarakara and Pooyapalli along with other information to assist farmers. The data were directly collected from various agricultural offices and its an effort to guide farmers in solving some issues they face.

A team of around 30 students learning web development and agriculture courses are involved in the project and it’s a continuing process.

“After the exam we will be conducting a field survey so that all farms in the area, including smaller ones, will be added. There is also provision for interested persons to get the details of their crops entered,” says Aardra Suresh, a Plus One student. Apart from providing relevant information, the web portal will also introduce scientific and innovative farming practices to people interested in agriculture.

The students say they are also planning to upload the data of available workforce so that there will not be any labour shortage for agricultural works.

“It will be a comprehensive portal where farmers and public can access all the details about various projects implemented by the Department of Agriculture and local bodies. Availability of seeds, saplings, fertilisers, pesticides and farm machinery will be updated,” say the students. The portal will also function as a digital platform connecting farmers and buyers, helping them to find markets and eliminate middlemen. It will also connect the public to Karshika Karma Sena, the green task force, and help the farmers to hire tractors, power tillers or climbers.

“A first-of its-kind initiative in the State, this web portal has been designed as a part of the Skillshare project of General Education department implemented by Samagra Shiksha Kerala (SSK). The idea is to make academics more meaningful by utilising the skills acquired by the students,” says B.T. Shyjith, Computer Science teacher and the coordinator of the project.