December 22, 2023 08:00 pm | Updated 08:00 pm IST - ALAPPUZHA

Students of KMEA College, Edathala, carried out a cleaning drive in Kaithapuzha lake in Alappuzha on Thursday.

They collected plastic waste floating on the water. Ezhupunna grama panchayat president R. Pradeep inaugurated the drive. Ezhupunna panchayat ward member Akhil C.S., KMEA college staff coordinator Mithra Rivin, Kakkathuruthu tourism coordinator Foji John and others attended the programme.

