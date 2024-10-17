Students clean up and beautify walls in Attingal town

For the past one month, the students of various government schools in Attingal have been cleaning up the public walls across the town and painting it with graffiti and messages related to responsible waste management. Now, the paintings done by the students fill the walls lining the road from the mini civil station to the municipality office. The activities were taken up as part of the Malinya Muktham Navakeralam waste management campaign in the municipality.

Attingal municipality chairperson S. Kumari, who along with standing committee chairpersons and municipality officials took a look at the art work created by the students on Wednesday, said that the students are playing a key role in taking the message of responsible waste management to the wider public.

“Volunteers of the National Service Scheme from Government Girls Higher Secondary School, Attingal, and other government institutions, participated in the ‘Manassu Maattam, Mathilukal Bhangiyakkam’ campaign to beautify the walls in the town centre. Most of these walls were filled with old posters and publicity material. The students took a lot of effort to clean up the walls and beautify them,” said Ms. Kumari.

The Student Police Cadets of the Government High School, Avanavancheri, made seats using discarded plastic bottles in the municipality office premises.

