ADVERTISEMENT

Students clean up and beautify walls in Attingal town

Published - October 17, 2024 09:02 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

Activities taken up as part of the Malinya Muktham Navakeralam waste management campaign in the municipality

The Hindu Bureau

Attingal municipality chairperson S. Kumari and other officials taking a look at the wall graffiti related to responsible waste management done by students in Attingal on Wednesday.

For the past one month, the students of various government schools in Attingal have been cleaning up the public walls across the town and painting it with graffiti and messages related to responsible waste management. Now, the paintings done by the students fill the walls lining the road from the mini civil station to the municipality office. The activities were taken up as part of the Malinya Muktham Navakeralam waste management campaign in the municipality.

ADVERTISEMENT

Attingal municipality chairperson S. Kumari, who along with standing committee chairpersons and municipality officials took a look at the art work created by the students on Wednesday, said that the students are playing a key role in taking the message of responsible waste management to the wider public.

“Volunteers of the National Service Scheme from Government Girls Higher Secondary School, Attingal, and other government institutions, participated in the ‘Manassu Maattam, Mathilukal Bhangiyakkam’ campaign to beautify the walls in the town centre. Most of these walls were filled with old posters and publicity material. The students took a lot of effort to clean up the walls and beautify them,” said Ms. Kumari.

The Student Police Cadets of the Government High School, Avanavancheri, made seats using discarded plastic bottles in the municipality office premises.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US