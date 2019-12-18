Students clash over CAA

The State police have flagged increasing restiveness on college campuses across Kerala.

Officials privy to field intelligence reports said the student community appeared deeply divided over the new citizenship law.

The controversial Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA), which allegedly discriminated against Muslims seeking citizenship and scraped away at the secular tenet of the Constitution, has met with opposition and support in almost equal measure on fiercely politicised college campuses in the State.

The issue was likely to be deeply schismatic for the student community if the developments on several campuses on Wednesday were any indication.

Thrissur incident

In Sree Kerala Varma College in Thrissur, SFI and Campus Front activists allegedly prevented ABVP activists from organising a seminar to “justify” the law, resulting in violence.

The outbreak of fisticuffs, caught on a mobile camera, was soon aired on television channels and amplified on social media. College teachers broke up the fight. But police said the peace was tenuous.

The violence at the college had its reverberations across Kerala.

In Thiruvananthapuram, a group of youths waving saffron flags and wearing Sangh Parivar headbands charged a police barricade in front of the Secretariat.

Case registered

The police dispersed the mob by firing water jets. They have registered a case of unlawful assembly and rioting against 30 people.

In Kochi, students from various colleges marched bearing Indian flags to protest the “biased” law. A police official said Campus Front activists formed the bulk of the protesters.

Siad Kandala, an office-bearer of the Social Democratic Party of India, told The Hindu that the Campus Front was on the frontline of the student protests. He said it was an independent organisation though it had backed the SDPI-led hartal on Tuesday.

The police said SFI and ABVP workers battled each other in NSS College, Pandalam; St. Thomas College, Kozhencherry; and Indira Gandhi College, Mambaram in Kannur.

In Thiruvananthapuram, Vidyarthi Janata Dal (Secular) students staged a protest in front of the AG’s office.

The police fear that the strife was likely to spread to other colleges as the protests against the Central Act gained political momentum on campuses across the country.