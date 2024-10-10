GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Students cautioned about ‘pocket money’ offers by cyber fraudsters

Scammers offer students large sums in exchange for bank account details. Police cite the case in north India where stolen funds were transferred to such accounts, landing students in trouble

Published - October 10, 2024 08:05 pm IST - Thrissur

The Hindu Bureau

The Thrissur City police have issued a warning against new cyber fraud tactics aimed at students, where scammers are offering large sums of “pocket money” in exchange for bank account details.

Realising the potential for these scams to spread across the State, the Thrissur City Police shared detailed information about the “pocket money mafia” on their official Facebook page.

According to the police, scammers are luring students by promising amounts ranging from tens to hundreds of thousands, prompting them to provide their account details. Many students, confident that they have little or no money in their accounts, readily share this sensitive information.

Serious repercussions

The police noted that these cyber fraudsters exploit students who have unknowingly provided their account details. They emphasised the need for vigilance against such scams. Students who hand over information hopeful of earning easy money may face serious repercussions, the police said.

In the past, fraudsters in north India had collected students’ account details and transferred stolen funds into these accounts to evade detection by cyber police. Many students, unwittingly involved, ended up being caught in the web of fraud. It was only when the police uncovered the funds that the students realised they were victims of the “pocket money” scam.

The police urged students to remain cautious and avoid falling prey to these fraudulent schemes, emphasising the importance of protecting their personal information.


