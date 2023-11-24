ADVERTISEMENT

Students can stop drugs more effectively than anyone else, says Palakkad Collector

November 24, 2023 08:06 pm | Updated 08:06 pm IST - PALAKKAD

District Collector S. Chithra spoke at the inauguration function of a student meeting held at Chittur

The Hindu Bureau

A student meeting was organised at Chittur on Friday ahead of the Navakerala Sadas. Inaugurating the programme, District Collector S. Chithra said that the student community could make effective interventions to control the increasing drug abuse and drug peddling.

She said that students should know if their friends were drug users or carriers. “You can persuade your friends against drug use much better than anyone else,” she added.

Kerala State Youth Commission former member T. Mahesh, Malampuzha block panchayat president V. Bijoy, Perumatty grama panchayat president Risha Premkumar, Chittur municipal chairperson K.L. Kavita, vice-chairperson M. Sivakumar, Calicut University Syndicate member Richard Scaria, Chittur Tahsildar N.N. Mohammed Rafi, organising committee coordinator V. Murugadas, and Chittur Government College student union chairperson V.T. Sujith spoke.

