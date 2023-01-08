Students can keep mobile phones switched off in school: panel

January 08, 2023 12:16 am | Updated 12:16 am IST - Thiruvananthapuram

School authorities should make arrangements for students to switch off mobile phones and keep them safe if the phones are sent with students by parents in special circumstances, the Kerala State Commission for Protection of Child Rights has said.

The commission said it believed that students need not use mobile phones in schools. However, conducting body checks or inspecting school bags to ferret out mobile phones was undemocratic and uncivilised, hurt students’ dignity and self-respect, and a violation of child rights.

Acting on a complaint by a parent from Vadakara, a full bench of the commission, comprising chairperson K.V. Manoj Kumar and members B. Babitha and Reni Antony said nothing earth-shattering would occur if students used mobile phones. It was not possible to turn our backs to the benefits of technology. However, instead of banning mobile phones, opportunities for students to achieve social media literacy should be consciously created.

The parent, in his complaint, said since he was taking his wife for medical treatment, he had sent a mobile phone with his son, a Class XI student, to take a print-out of a PDF sent by the class teacher. On a complaint by some student, the school Principal inspected his son’s bag, found the phone, and confiscated it. Asked to return the phone since many important documents were on the phone, the Principal refused. This had caused his son mental distress, the complainant said.

The Principal said the phone was taken away as per a government order but the SIM card was returned, and the teenager was not reprimanded. The child rights commission too had earlier directed that students should not use mobile phones in school, the Principal said.

The commission observed that it was on a petition pointing out use of mobile phones by teachers in the classroom that the commission had directed that mobile phones or social media should not be used in class by teachers or students. However, a number of complaints had arisen about confiscated phones being auctioned or disposed of somehow and the proceeds used for the PTA fund.

Moreover, the government circular on confiscation of phones was issued 12 years ago and since then, mobile phones had become an unavoidable part of life. During COVID-19, mobile phones were instrumental in continuing online learning. However, many students had become addicted to them, leading some to commit suicide even, it said.

The commission directed that the Principal return the complainant’s phone within three days of its direction. The General Education Secretary and the Director of General Education should take steps for schools to arrange for safekeep of mobile phones brought with parents’ knowledge till the end of school hours and formulate a project for providing social media literacy training to students so that they could use Internet, phones, and social media safely and for acquiring knowledge, the commission said.