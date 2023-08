August 22, 2023 09:14 pm | Updated 09:14 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

Students who have not received Plus One higher secondary allotment despite applying and those unable to apply till now can apply online for admission to existing vacant seats from Wednesday to 4 p.m. on Thursday. The vacancies will be published on www.hscap.kerala.gov.in at 9 a.m. on Wednesday. Those keen on seeking admission should apply through the Candidate Login’s ‘Apply for Vacant Seats’ link.