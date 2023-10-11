Students at this school bring home-cooked food for the hungry

October 11, 2023 10:10 pm | Updated 10:10 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

The dream of hunger-free Kerala is getting support from a school in the rural area of the district.

Students of Government Higher Secondary School, Aruvikkara, have been extending support to people going hungry for some months now. It was the school parent-teacher association that inspired the students to take up this social responsibility.

For the past five month, students of the school have been depositing packets of food brought by them in a box on the campus on all working days. Every day, on the directions of school teacher and programme convener Rejikumar, students of each division of the school bring food to be put in the box. Ten to 25 packets are collected in this manner each day. Those in need of food can come to the campus by lunch time and pick up the packets.

National Service Scheme (NSS) volunteers of the school had been providing food parcels for the needy at Nedumangad taluk hospital on the last Friday of the month for a long while now.

From this month, three persons on the extreme poverty list of Aruvikkara panchayat will be provided food at their houses on all working days by the NSS volunteers in association with the local headload workers.

