Students apprehensive of higher education reforms

Concerns over repercussions of attracting private investments

Flagging various reforms that have been proposed by the government-instituted commissions to overhaul higher education, various student organisations have raised concerns on the repercussions of attracting private investments to higher education institutions.

A meeting convened by Higher Education Minister R. Bindu here on Thursday to discuss the implementation of priority reforms that have been advocated by the three commissions witnessed some participants fearing the possibility of fee hike.

The Commission for Reforms in Higher Education emphasised the need to enable institutions to achieve financial autonomy wherein the government should gradually reduce its financial support.

Government grants should be restricted to 50-60% of the total operational expenditure of public funded institutions. Advocating collaborations between the government and private promoters, the panel called for bringing “a more optimal balance between government grants and revenue raised from student fees in meeting the operational costs in public institutions.”

However, Dr. Bindu assured the participants that the recommendations of the commissions would be implemented only through careful thought and by considering social realities, sources said.

Some student leaders were apprehensive of the proposed introduction of four-year undergraduate courses.

The participants broached the vexed issue of open and distance learning in the State. With the Sree Narayana Guru Open University yet to receive University Grants Commission’s nod, the possibility of several students making a beeline for educational institutions in other States was highlighted. Other State universities have been barred from admitting students on distance education and private registration modes by way of legislation.

While the students called for an alternative solution to tide over the situation, Dr. Bindu promised to address such concerns.