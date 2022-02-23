Students introduced to safety, rescue practices 

First offline training session in school for the first time in two years

Students of PPNM AUP School, Tirur, watch as their teacher Ambili is lifted using a rope and pulley during a training session by Fire and Rescue Services personnel on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: SAKEER HUSSAIN

First offline training session in school for the first time in two years

The students of P.P.N.M.A. Upper Primary School at Tirur learnt a valuable lesson on Wednesday from their teacher who played an active role in an accident management training session conducted by Fire and Rescue Services personnel.

The teacher, Ms. Ambili, was lifted by the Fire and Rescue Services personnel using a rope and pulley in a demonstration of how a person who had fallen into a well could be raised with the help of a rope and pulley.

Fire and Rescue Services Station Officer at Tirur K.M. Pramod Kumar and his team offered basic training in the management of accidents, including fire, drowning, and choking. “Be careful when you step into unfamiliar waters,” he warned the children. Most accidents, according to Mr. Pramod , are caused by someone’s carelessness or negligence.

The students watched as Mr. Pramod and team demonstrated how to handle a person choking from food stuck in the throat. The team also showed ways of rescuing people stuck in difficult places.

There was an extra degree of enthusiasm among the children as they were exposed to an offline training session for the first time in two years.

Assistant station officer P. Sunil Kumar, senior fire and rescue officers Ramesh Babu and Jacob, fire and rescue officers Satish Kumar, Prajit, Akhil, Ramesh, Abhilash , and Jibin took part in the training.

Head teacher Sujata, PTA president Mohammed Ashraf, vice president P.V. Pramod Kumar, staff secretary Nabeesu and several teachers spoke.