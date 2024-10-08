GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Students advised to prioritize self- satisfaction in opting for Civil Services

Arun S. Nair, IAS, addresses students at The Hindu Civil Services Aspirants Meet organised in association with Shankar IAS Academy at the College of Engineering Trivandrum

Updated - October 08, 2024 08:32 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

The Hindu Bureau
UPSC aspirants listen to a speech by Commissioner for Entrance Examinations Arun S. Nair, IAS, during The Hindu Civil Services Aspirants Meet held at College of Engineering Trivandrum in Thiruvananthapuram on Tuesday.

UPSC aspirants listen to a speech by Commissioner for Entrance Examinations Arun S. Nair, IAS, during The Hindu Civil Services Aspirants Meet held at College of Engineering Trivandrum in Thiruvananthapuram on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: NIRMAL HARINDRAN

Self-satisfaction should be the primary criterion in choosing a career in the Civil Services, according to Commissioner for Entrance Examinations Arun S. Nair.

Addressing students as the chief guest at The Hindu Civil Services Aspirants Meet organised in association with Shankar IAS Academy at the College of Engineering Trivandrum (CET) on Tuesday (October 8,2024), Dr. Nair narrated his experience of opting for the Civil Services while serving as a doctor.

Commissioner for Entrance Examinations Arun S. Nair, IAS, speaks to UPSC aspirants at CET in Thiruvananthapuram on Tuesday.

Commissioner for Entrance Examinations Arun S. Nair, IAS, speaks to UPSC aspirants at CET in Thiruvananthapuram on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: NIRMAL HARINDRAN

“I did not find my career as a doctor satisfying. After switching to the Civil Services, I could do much more than a doctor,” he said, citing his role in changing the medical college policy when he was Subcollector in Idukki. “Civil Services aspirants usually choose to take the UPSC examination for three main reasons, namely social status, power and money and other perks. Students should ask themselves what motivates them to take up a career as civil servant. Self-satisfaction should be the primary criterion.”

Dr. Nair explained the process of selection in the UPSC examination and said the answers expected from the candidate during the interview should be as convincing to the candidate as to the interviewers.

In his presidential address, Suresh K, Principal, College of Engineering Trivandrum, said Thiruvananthapuram has emerged as a major hub for Civil Services coaching, unlike in the past when students had to travel to the north of the country to receive training. He highlighted the opportunities available for engineering students in Civil Services and urged students to start preparing early for the UPSC exams.

Arjun Krish, Faculty, Shankar IAS Academy, Thiruvananthapuram, spoke about the UPSC exam pattern, process, structure and strategies. He invited students to utilise the academy’s comprehensive weekend foundation programme offering personalised support.

Dr. Rajkumar, coordinator, career guidance and placement unit and Saravana Kumar P, regional head, The Hindu Group, Thiruvananthapuram, also addressed the students.

Published - October 08, 2024 08:19 pm IST

