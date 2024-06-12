ADVERTISEMENT

Student wins gold in chess boxing

Published - June 12, 2024 10:33 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

The Hindu Bureau

Devananda

Devananda, a Class IX girl cadet of Sainik School, Kazhakuttam, has won the gold medal in 60-65 kg category of sub-junior girls in the 12th National Chess Boxing Tournament held at Kovalam.

A resident of PTP Nagar here, Devananda began playing chess in class I. It was after joining Sainik School, Kazhakuttam, that she took up chess boxing under the guidance of school vice-principal Wing Commander Rajkumar. She continues to hone her skills in both chess and boxing simultaneously with the support of her coach Sandhanu.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US