Student wins gold in chess boxing

Devananda, a Class IX girl cadet of Sainik School, Kazhakuttam, has won the gold medal in 60-65 kg category of sub-junior girls in the 12th National Chess Boxing Tournament held at Kovalam.

A resident of PTP Nagar here, Devananda began playing chess in class I. It was after joining Sainik School, Kazhakuttam, that she took up chess boxing under the guidance of school vice-principal Wing Commander Rajkumar. She continues to hone her skills in both chess and boxing simultaneously with the support of her coach Sandhanu.